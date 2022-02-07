Spirit to merge with Frontier, creating major low-cost US airline

Budget US carriers Spirit and Frontier announced Monday they will merge to create a competitive low-cost airline, in an industry "shake up" they say aims to challenge the dominance of larger rivals

New York, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Budget US carriers Spirit and Frontier announced Monday they will merge to create a competitive low-cost airline, in an industry "shake up" they say aims to challenge the dominance of larger rivals.

"This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares," said Spirit chief executive Ted Christie.

The cash and stock deal is valued at $6.6 billion.