Spirit To Merge With Frontier, Creating Major Low-cost US Airline

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Spirit to merge with Frontier, creating major low-cost US airline

Budget US carriers Spirit and Frontier announced Monday they will merge to create a competitive low-cost airline, in an industry "shake up" they say aims to challenge the dominance of larger rivals

"This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares," said Spirit chief executive Ted Christie.

The cash and stock deal is valued at $6.6 billion.

