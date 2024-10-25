Open Menu

Split Gen Z: Gender Divide Grows In US Youth Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Split Gen Z: Gender divide grows in US youth vote

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An unexpected schism among American youth could decide the US presidential election, with young women largely leaning left to back Kamala Harris, but many men turning right to rally behind Donald Trump, according to polls.

The growing gender divide means Harris is having to fight Trump for a big chunk of the youth vote -- and it's a battle that will be played out vividly on Friday.

Trump, who has already spent time with young social media influencers from the kickboxing and cryptocurrency worlds, will head to Texas for an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast reaching a largely male audience of millions.

Facing the tightest of elections, the Republican ex-president is betting he can tip the scales thanks to surging support from young men drawn to his brand of macho politics, real estate business lore, and love of sports talk.

Harris will also be in Texas, but aiming her message loudly and clearly at young women.

Joined by superstar Beyonce, the queen of US pop culture feminism, Harris is set to deliver a speech on abortion rights in a state that has imposed some of the most radical restrictions in the country.

Overall, the youth vote still very much tends to favor the Democratic Party.

A Harvard University poll released in September of 18- to 29-year-olds who plan to vote gave Harris a 31-point advantage over Trump.

But the same poll found 70 percent of young women planned to vote for Harris and 23 percent for Trump. Among young men, however, Harris had the support of only 53 percent, while Trump got 36 percent.

A more recent NBC poll of the same age-range showed an even starker divide: 59 percent of young women favored Harris to Trump's 26 percent, but among young men the margin narrowed considerably, 42 percent for Harris and 40 percent for Trump.

More Stories From World