Split Gen Z: Gender Divide Grows In US Youth Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An unexpected schism among American youth could decide the US presidential election, with young women largely leaning left to back Kamala Harris, but many men turning right to rally behind Donald Trump, according to polls.
The growing gender divide means Harris is having to fight Trump for a big chunk of the youth vote -- and it's a battle that will be played out vividly on Friday.
Trump, who has already spent time with young social media influencers from the kickboxing and cryptocurrency worlds, will head to Texas for an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast reaching a largely male audience of millions.
Facing the tightest of elections, the Republican ex-president is betting he can tip the scales thanks to surging support from young men drawn to his brand of macho politics, real estate business lore, and love of sports talk.
Harris will also be in Texas, but aiming her message loudly and clearly at young women.
Joined by superstar Beyonce, the queen of US pop culture feminism, Harris is set to deliver a speech on abortion rights in a state that has imposed some of the most radical restrictions in the country.
Overall, the youth vote still very much tends to favor the Democratic Party.
A Harvard University poll released in September of 18- to 29-year-olds who plan to vote gave Harris a 31-point advantage over Trump.
But the same poll found 70 percent of young women planned to vote for Harris and 23 percent for Trump. Among young men, however, Harris had the support of only 53 percent, while Trump got 36 percent.
A more recent NBC poll of the same age-range showed an even starker divide: 59 percent of young women favored Harris to Trump's 26 percent, but among young men the margin narrowed considerably, 42 percent for Harris and 40 percent for Trump.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
More Stories From World
-
Colombia's Awa people resist violence, maintain 'spiritual bond' with nature26 seconds ago
-
Commonwealth presses UK to atone for brutal past47 seconds ago
-
Trump vs Harris: Competing visions for a warming world11 minutes ago
-
Thunder roll past Jokic's Nuggets to open NBA campaign21 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan calls for ending women's suffering in occupied Kashmir & Palestine21 minutes ago
-
Loud US election barges into quiet Amish country31 minutes ago
-
16 killed in south Mexico clashes31 minutes ago
-
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 40 dead in Philippines41 minutes ago
-
It's the economy, say voters in swing state Nevada41 minutes ago
-
Lebanese state media says 3 journalists killed in Israeli strike2 hours ago
-
Mourinho sees red as Fenerbahce hold Man Utd2 hours ago
-
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 40 dead in Philippines3 hours ago