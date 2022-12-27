Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 despite a Federal Election Commission filing on Monday.

"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.