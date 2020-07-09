Spokeswoman for Detained Khabarovsk Territory Governor Furgal Hopes He Will Not Be Charged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Detained Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal's spokeswoman Nadezhda Tomchenko said she hoped Furgal would not be charged.

"Sergey Furgal is a decent and very honest person. What kind of governor he is is up to residents of the territory to judge. I hope the matter will not come to any charges," Tomchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Many residents of the region have spoken in support of the governor in comments on Furgal's Instagram post about his detention.

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, Governor Furgal was detained Thursday in the course of investigation of a multi-episode case against an organized crime group involved in a number of particularly serious crimes against businessmen in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region. A case has been opened against Furgal, who investigators say organized murders of entrepreneurs.