Spokeswoman Shares Photo Of Lukashenko Holding Assault Rifle Outside His Residence

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Spokeswoman Shares Photo of Lukashenko Holding Assault Rifle Outside His Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont, answering a question by Sputnik whether Alexander Lukashenko is following the current developments in Minsk where the opposition rally is being held on Sunday, has shared a photo depicting Belarus' leader with an assault rifle in his hands in front of the Palace of Independence.

The opposition is currently holding the unauthorized rally in Minsk. Initially, protesters gathered on Independence Avenue in the city center, and then moved to Victors Avenue, where Lukashenko's residence is located.

More Stories From World

