PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Hundreds of people took to the streets of the French capital to protest against the hasty adoption of the controversial pension reform following the President Emmanuel Macron's televised address intended to reconcile and calm down citizens, RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, activists staged a "concert" at the city hall of Paris, banging pots and spoons against each other in protest against the president's speech. In his address, Macron said that the reform was clearly not accepted by society, and he regrets that "a consensus on it was not found." After the action, the protesters began to disperse through the streets, and other demonstrators were actively joining them.

Crowds of people are chaotically moving through the city, overturning and setting on fire garbage cans.

In different parts of Paris, the protesters started lighting large bonfires from everything that they found. Near the Place de la Republique (Square of the Republic), motorized police squads BRAV-M were deployed to suppress protests.

On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French President Emmanuel Macron then signed the reform into law and it was published in France's Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning.

The reforms sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. French unions called on the country's citizens to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT).