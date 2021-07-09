Sporadic Pullout of Foreign Troops From Libya Puts Power Balance at Risk - Vershinin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The current balance of power in post-war Libya can be preserved only if the foreign contingents are withdrawn altogether, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"The process of foreign military elements removal must be synchronized in time and involve all non-Libyan armed formations in the country. Otherwise, the existing balance of power, thanks to which the country has remained peaceful for a year, will be upset," Vershinin said.

In May, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush called for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the North African country, including over 20,000 Turkish fighters.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which ended with signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.