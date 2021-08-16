UrduPoint.com

Sporadic Shooting Heard In Kabul, But Overall Situation Calm - UN Humanitarian Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Sporadic Shooting Heard in Kabul, But Overall Situation Calm - UN Humanitarian Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The overall situation in the Afghan capital remains calm after the Taliban reached Kabul, even though there is sporadic shooting, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"Right now I do not hear any signs of active hostilities in the part of Kabul where I am currently located, no active shooting. Sporadic shooting can be heard, but overall, it's relatively calm," Alakbarov told Sputnik over the phone from the Afghan capital.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

42 minutes ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.