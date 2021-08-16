Sporadic Shooting Heard in Kabul, But Overall Situation Calm - UN Humanitarian Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The overall situation in the Afghan capital remains calm after the Taliban reached Kabul, even though there is sporadic shooting, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"Right now I do not hear any signs of active hostilities in the part of Kabul where I am currently located, no active shooting. Sporadic shooting can be heard, but overall, it's relatively calm," Alakbarov told Sputnik over the phone from the Afghan capital.