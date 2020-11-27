UrduPoint.com
Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured In US Nevada - Police Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in US Nevada - Police Department

Several shootings across the city of Henderson in the US' Nevada state have killed one person and injured another four, the local police department reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Several shootings across the city of Henderson in the US' Nevada state have killed one person and injured another four, the local police department reported on Friday.

According to the police statement, the shooting was reported to the security forces early Thursday. While the police were on their way to the crime scene, they received messages of victims of shootings from other parts of the city.

"Upon Officers arriving on scene at the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway they discovered a 22-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, a 23-year-old female injured, a 18-year-old male injured, a 53-year-old male injured, and a 41-year-old male injured, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The four surviving victims were all transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive," the police unit wrote on Facebook.

According to the statement, two suspects, a white man in his 20s or 30s and a white woman in her 20s, were taken into police custody.

The probe into the shooting is underway. This is the 13th homicide investigated in the city this year.

