Sport Ministry Participates In Middle East Sports Investment Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Sport participated in the third annual middle East Sports Investment Forum (MESIF), organized by the Ministry of Investment at its headquarters in Riyadh, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sport and EY.
The event was attended by a group of local and international investors, as well as representatives from entities related to sports investment from around the world.
MESIF included panel discussions with the participation of officials from the Ministries of Sport and Investment, addressing several key topics, including Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, sports investment opportunities in the Kingdom, and the development of the sports sector and its clubs.
Such efforts aim to drive progress during this exceptional and positive phase of the Kingdom's sports sector.
The forum's sessions and activities witnessed the participation of over 120 global leaders in sports investment, decision-makers, and representatives of major entities in the sports sector.
Meanwhile, the discussions focused on sports investment and its growth opportunities in the region in general, and in the Kingdom in particular.
The forum aims to strengthen strategic partnerships and explore unique opportunities within the thriving sports sector in the Middle East.
Its events featured rich discussions and exchanges of views on sports investment strategies, regional cooperation framework, and key opportunities available for investors in the Kingdom's sports sector.
Additionally, the forum addressed solutions to support economic growth through sports and the main challenges facing the sector.
