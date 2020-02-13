SportAccord Summit Moved From Beijing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The SportAccord World Sport and business Summit will be moved from Beijing to a new location in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the nonprofit said Thursday.

The summit, which is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee to connect international sports associations, companies and media, was to take place from April 19-24.

"Taking into account the various factors of such force majeure... we have reached a difficult decision that SportAccord 2020 will not take place in Beijing," SportAccord President Raffaele Chiulli said.

The organization is now exploring options for relocating the summit so that it can take place as scheduled. It did not say what cities were under consideration.

China reported a spike in infections and deaths on Thursday after it changed diagnostic criteria to include patients with milder symptoms. The infection tally in China nears 60,000. More than 1,370 have died globally, most of them in Hubei province.