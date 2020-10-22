Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations

A two-day sporting tournament among the diplomats has started in the Olympic village of Ashgabat dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) A two-day sporting tournament among the diplomats has started in the Olympic village of Ashgabat dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The tournament is held in such sports, as the billiards and tennis.

The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan are participating to the sporting events.



As is known, comprehensive work is being implemented in the country under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the advancement of physical culture and sports, promotion of health lifestyle which has a favorable effect on the human health.

The necessary conditions are created for the regular physical training and sport.