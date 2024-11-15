WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A U.S. State Department Spokesperson side-stepped a question about India's refusal to send its team

for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan, it emphasized that sports connects people and is a "great way" to promote people-to-people ties.

Replying to a question from a Pakistani correspondent about the Indian cricket board's decision not to allow its team to travel to Pakistan, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said he would not comment on the issue since it relates to the relations between India and Pakistan, and "that is certainly for them to speak to, whether it be through sports or other things."

"You have seen this Secretary (of State Antony Blinken), this department prioritize the role that sports diplomacy has in connecting people," he told the daily news briefing on Thursday.

"And at the end of the day, sports connects so many people, and it’s a great way for those human-to-human and people-to-people ties that this administration has really prioritized," Patel added.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 09. Due to strained political relations, India has not played cricket in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

The last bilateral series between the archrivals was played in India from December 2012 to January 2013. Since then, their encounters have been limited to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

APP/ift