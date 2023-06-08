UrduPoint.com

Sports Events Delayed, Attractions Closed In US Capital Area Amid Air Quality Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Sports events are being delayed, public attractions closed, and outdoor school activities remain canceled due to hazardous air quality conditions in the US capital city and surrounding suburbs, while authorities continue to issue health alerts

The government of the US state of Virginia has issued the second-high purple air quality alert for the state's suburbs of Washington, DC, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said on Thursday.

The level of air pollution caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada reached in Northern Virginia 249, which qualified as "very unhealthy," coming close to the most dangerous zone - the maroon level - that begins at 300.

"People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion," the DEQ said.

This is the poorest air quality level in the national capital's area in history, according to media reports.

As of mid-afternoon the Washington, DC air quality threat level was over 200.

High air pollutions lead to changes in Washington's everyday life. The Major League Baseball (MLB) had to postpone the Washington Nationals game.

"Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the postponement of today's scheduled game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park... This postponement was determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and the two impacted Clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in Washington, DC," the Nationals said in a statement.

The National Zoo also closed its doors while DC public school outdoor activities remained canceled.

"Due to the poor air quality in Washington, DC, the Zoo is closed today, Thursday June 8, for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests," the statement said.

Local authorities expect that the situation in the region will improve by Friday.

