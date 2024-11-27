Sports Festival Continues On Third Consecutive Day In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The district administration, in collaboration with the Sports Department, organized a spectacular sports festival, "District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival," which entered its third day on Wednesday
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration, in collaboration with the Sports Department, organized a spectacular sports festival, "District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival," which entered its third day on Wednesday. The event featured thrilling matches at the Bilawal Sports Complex and Hockey Stadium.
Today, the semi-final cricket match between Nawabshah Pacers and Sukkur stars took place. Nawabshah Pacers won the match by 8 wickets, qualifying for the final. Sukkur Stars were bowled out for 113 runs, while Nawabshah Pacers achieved the target in 11 overs, losing only 2 wickets.
Meanwhile, exciting hockey matches were also played at the Army Hockey Stadium. The first match was played between Shah Waliullah High school and New Society High School, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The second match was played between Afzal Shah High School and Municipal High School, which Municipal High School won by 5 goals.
The third hockey match was played between Concept Private High School and DC High School, which Concept High School won by 5 goals. The sports festival will continue until December 1.
Recent Stories
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data cen ..
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO
Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber
PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
More Stories From World
-
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo44 seconds ago
-
Coffee price hits highest since 1977 on Brazil crop fears32 minutes ago
-
Canada AI project hopes to help reverse mass insect extinction1 hour ago
-
Belarusian President winds up 3-day Pakistan visit1 hour ago
-
European stocks drop on Trump trade war worries1 hour ago
-
Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Opposition figures killed as Tanzania holds local election2 hours ago
-
Lebanon PM says army to reinforce south after ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold2 hours ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns3 hours ago
-
EasyJet annual profit rises 40% on package holidays3 hours ago