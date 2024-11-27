Open Menu

Sports Festival Continues On Third Consecutive Day In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The district administration, in collaboration with the Sports Department, organized a spectacular sports festival, "District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival," which entered its third day on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration, in collaboration with the Sports Department, organized a spectacular sports festival, "District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival," which entered its third day on Wednesday. The event featured thrilling matches at the Bilawal Sports Complex and Hockey Stadium.

Today, the semi-final cricket match between Nawabshah Pacers and Sukkur stars took place. Nawabshah Pacers won the match by 8 wickets, qualifying for the final. Sukkur Stars were bowled out for 113 runs, while Nawabshah Pacers achieved the target in 11 overs, losing only 2 wickets.

Meanwhile, exciting hockey matches were also played at the Army Hockey Stadium. The first match was played between Shah Waliullah High school and New Society High School, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The second match was played between Afzal Shah High School and Municipal High School, which Municipal High School won by 5 goals.

The third hockey match was played between Concept Private High School and DC High School, which Concept High School won by 5 goals. The sports festival will continue until December 1.

