Sports Ministry to participate in “Media Oasis” in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Sports is set to participate on Sunday in the "Media Oasis" in the French capital, Paris, which is organized by the Ministry of Media, coinciding with the Kingdom’s participation in the 173rd General Assembly to select the host country for Expo 2030, from 26 to 28 November.

The ministry will feature a dedicated pavilion at the "Media Oasis," demonstrating the Kingdom's capability to host significant international events and showcasing the Saudi 2030 Vision regarding investment in the sports sector.

Additionally, it emphasizes the ministry's role in promoting sustainability, evident through sports events it hosted, such as the Formula 1 race and Extreme E race, as well as its efforts in developing sporting events.

The pavilion highlights women’s participation in sports, along with plans and strategies aimed at developing this aspect. It also features a unified digital platform for sports clubs.

The Kingdom has hosted more than 80 international sports events, with attendance exceeding 2.6 million visitors. Currently, the Kingdom is working to organize over 33 sports events until the end of 2024 and is gearing up to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Asian Winter Games (Trojena 2029), and the Asian Games 2034.