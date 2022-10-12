Spot Pricing Mechanism Will Bring Europe Losses of Nearly $300Bln - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The spot pricing mechanism will bring Europe losses of 300 billion Euros ($291.3 billion), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"According to expert estimates, in the current year alone, the spot gas pricing mechanism will bring losses to Europe in the amount of more than 300 billion euros, or about 2% of eurozone GDP.

This could have been avoided if long-term oil-pegged contracts had been used," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.