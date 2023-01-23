Spotify Laying Off 6% of Employees to Cut Costs - CEO

UrduPoint.com

Swedish music streaming service Spotify is laying off about 6% of its employees to cut costs, CEO Daniel Ek said on Monday

The announcement is the latest in the mass Big Tech layoffs recently announced by Google, Amazon, microsoft, Twitter, and Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

"Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth," Ek said in a statement. "And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company.

Ek defended the move as necessary to restructure the company in order to improve efficiency, control costs, and speed up decision-making. This includes an executive reshuffle, redirecting the majority of engineering and product work to be overseen by Gustav Soderstrom as chief product officer and business areas under Alex Norstrom as chief business officer. Both would help run the daily operations of the company as co-presidents. Dawn Ostroff, chief content and advertising business officer, would depart the company.

Ek said these changes would enable him to spend more time working on Spotify's future.

