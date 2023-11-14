Open Menu

SPPC Signs Power Purchase Agreements For Taiba, Qassim Power Plant Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the Taiba 1, Taiba 2, Qassim 1, Qassim 2 Independent Power Plants (IPP) with a capacity of 1800 MW each.

The PPAs for the Taiba 1 & Qassim 1 IPP with total capacity of 3600 MW, were signed with a consortium consisting of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) as a Managing Member, and ACWA Power as Technical Member.

Additionally, the PPAs for the Taiba 2 & Qassim 2 IPP with total capacity of 3600 MW, were signed wExpansion ith a consortium consisting of Al-Jomaih Energy and Water Company as Managing Member, EDF as Technical Member, and Buhur for Investment Company as Consortium Member.

This comes in addition to the expansion project of Rabigh Power Plant, comprised of adding a block of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine units with a capacity of 1200 MW, in which Saudi Power Procurement Company previously announced approval for Saudi Electricity Company to proceed with the implementation of this expansion project.

All projects with total capacity of 8400 MW, will contribute to supplying power to around 3.5 Million residential units annually.

These projects are an extension of the energy ecosystem’s efforts towards realizing Vision 2030’s objectives and contributing to improving electricity generation efficiency and reducing costs by diversifying energy production sources to achieve the optimal energy mix and displacing liquid fuels in the Kingdom’s power sector.

