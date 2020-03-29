Spread of Coronavirus Disease in China Largely Stopped - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus infection in China has been effectively curtailed, the spokesperson for the National Health Commission of China, Mi Feng, said at a briefing.

"As of March 28, the number of confirmed cases of infection is less than 3,000, the spread of the epidemic in China is generally stopped," Mi said.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China stands at 3,300, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,439, according to the health commission.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 669,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.