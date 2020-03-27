Spread of Coronavirus in Syria May Have Catastrophic Consequences - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus in Syria may have catastrophic consequences, the United States is responsible for the people living east of the Euphrates River, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"The spread of the coronavirus in Syria may have the most serious consequences, given that there are large camps of internally displaced persons on the territory that is not controlled by Damascus, such as Rukban, mentioned earlier, al Hawl," Zakharova said.

"The United States as the side that is occupying this territory is fully responsible for the civilians who are there and for ensuring that all humanitarian needs are met," the spokeswoman added.