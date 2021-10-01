UrduPoint.com

Spread Of COVID-19 Delta Variant In Switzerland Reaches 100%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:18 AM

Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Switzerland Reaches 100%

The prevalence of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has reached 100% in Switzerland, according to the data from the country's Federal Office of Public Health

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The prevalence of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has reached 100% in Switzerland, according to the data from the country's Federal Office of Public Health.

The Delta variant and its sub-variants AY currently account for 100% of cases across the country, according to the 7-day average from September 19.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Switzerland for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 840,359, with 10,709 deaths.

Over 64% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 partially and over 58% fully.

Related Topics

Switzerland September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect ..

Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect in Absentia - Reports

10 seconds ago
 First Direct Flight From Bahrain to Israel Lands i ..

First Direct Flight From Bahrain to Israel Lands in Tel Aviv

12 seconds ago
 Speakers express concern over growing population i ..

Speakers express concern over growing population in Balochistan

14 seconds ago
 UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held ..

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

17 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N. ..

US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missil ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.