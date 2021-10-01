Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Switzerland Reaches 100%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The prevalence of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has reached 100% in Switzerland, according to the data from the country's Federal Office of Public Health.

The Delta variant and its sub-variants AY currently account for 100% of cases across the country, according to the 7-day average from September 19.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Switzerland for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 840,359, with 10,709 deaths.

Over 64% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 partially and over 58% fully.