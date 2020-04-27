Spread of COVID-19 in Iraqi Kurdistan on Decline, Situation Under Control - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Measures undertaken by the Iraqi government to slow down the spread of COVID-19 helped bring the outbreak under control as evident from continuously decreasing number of cases in the Kurdistan province, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of Duhok Province in Kurdistan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Measures undertaken by the Iraqi government to slow down the spread of COVID-19 helped bring the outbreak under control as evident from continuously decreasing number of cases in the Kurdistan province, Nezar Ismet Taib, the chief health official of Duhok Province in Kurdistan, told Sputnik.

According to the official, the infection in Iraqi Kurdistan has already passed the phases of outbreak and peak and is now on decline.

"And now very few cases are [remaining] in hospitals, and only one new case was reported during last week, which means that the situation was [brought] a little bit under control," Taib said.

The official said Iraqi citizens were compliant with the state-ordered lockdown measures and adhered to decreasing personal contacts. "All this was very helpful," he said.

While the situation in Kurdistan is better than in other Iraqi provinces domestically � thanks to one 100-bed provincial hospital and another prefecture hospital located in Duhok as well as financial assistance provided by local businessmen and international non-governmental organizations � there is a general shortage of resources for building new facilities, according to Taib.

"These hospitals need more equipment and furniture and training for the staff.

And the same is [true for] other provinces as well," he said.

According to the official, the Iraqi government now has to work on curbing COVID-19 at two levels: the first is to ensure universal adherence to social distancing rules and the second is to reinforce community screening in pursuit of breaking the chain of infection from patients with symptoms.

As of Monday, there have been 1,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86 fatalities, which is indeed in the low-mid tier of the toll in the middle East, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.

The Iraqi government imposed COVID-19-related nationwide curfew, in place until May 22. Schools, recreational venues, malls and other non-essential businesses were closed. Public gatherings were temporarily banned and people were requested to have masks on at any time while outside home, violation subject to punishment under the law. All international travel and domestic travel between Iraqi provinces has been banned.

Shops and factories were recently allowed to resume operations but only outside curfew hours. The government agencies were allowed to resume work, but with in-office personnel not exceeding 25 percent of the total workforce.