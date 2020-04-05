UrduPoint.com
Spread Of COVID-19 Slowing In Spain As Daily Rise In Cases, Deaths Declines - Minister

Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak in Spain could be slowing as the daily rises in both fatalities and new cases are starting to decline, the country's Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a press conference on Sunday.

"Spain is in the process of slowing down the epidemic ... The data indicates that the quarantine measures are working," Illa stated.

The Spanish Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that 6,023 new cases of the disease were announced in the 24-hour period up to 19:00 GMT on Saturday, a decrease of 1,003 new positive tests compared to the previous day.

Additionally, the ministry announced 674 more deaths on Sunday, a drop from the 809 deaths announced on Saturday.

During the press conference, Illa also announced that the Spanish Ministry of Health has distributed 58 million pieces of personal protective equipment, including 28 million protective masks and 1,500 ventilators.

According to the emergency measures enacted by the Spanish government, people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medication, travel for work or to a medical facility, or to help those in need.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he would ask parliament to extend the lockdown measures, which have been in force since March 14, until April 26.

