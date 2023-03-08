Spread of Forest Fire in Cuba Stopped - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Cuba has managed to stop the spread of a wildfire, which destroyed about 6,000 hectares of forest in two weeks, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"The spread of the forest fire in the territory of Santiago de Cuba has been stopped," Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

A forest fire in the Cuban province of Holguin began on February 19 and quickly spread over vast areas amid continued drought and strong winds on the island. The army and aircraft were involved in the efforts to extinguish the fire, but it was not possible to stop the spread of fire for more than two weeks.