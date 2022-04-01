Spring Conscription in Russia Has No Connection With Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The spring draft in Russia has no connection with the military operation in Ukraine, and conscripts are not engaged in it in any way, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The spring draft in Russia has no connection with the military operation in Ukraine, and conscripts are not engaged in it in any way, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered 134,500 new conscripts into the army as part of the annual spring draft. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that new army conscripts drafted this spring would not be sent to any hot spots.

"As for the new draft, we have already heard our military say that it does not have anything to do with the special military operation in Ukraine.

The conscripts are not sent or summoned there, and (they) are not involved in the operation in any way," Peskov told reporters.

One-year military service is obligatory for all Russian male citizens between 18 and 27 years old. The military draft is semi-annual, taking place in spring and fall. New conscripts have military training for up to five months before they start their full-fledged service and are eventually discharged.