Spring Festival Celebrations Held In Myanmar's Yangon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of the Happy Chinese New Year Bazaar, an event to celebrate the Spring Festival, was held at the China Cultural Center in Yangon on Sunday.

The event, organized by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, was adorned with red lanterns, couplets and various styles of Chinese calligraphy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said the Happy Chinese New Year event has served as a platform for friends from China and the world to celebrate the traditional festival and share Chinese culture.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein said Chinese traditional festivals are held periodically throughout the year in Myanmar, and Myanmar people also join to celebrate the events together.

The event, which featured a Spring Festival bazaar, Myanmar traditional dance performances, dragon and lion dance performances, Wushu performances and cultural booths among other activities, attracted over 200 people.

