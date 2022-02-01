Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

UrduPoint.com

The highly anticipated spectacular for the Chinese New Year, the 2022 Spring Festival Gala, turned out to be a visual feast with a number of programmes covering traditional Chinese art, music, dance and drama

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The highly anticipated spectacular for the Chinese New Year, the 2022 Spring Festival Gala, turned out to be a visual feast with a number of programmes covering traditional Chinese art, music, dance and drama.

The event was broadcast live from the No. 1 Studio in China Media Group's (CMG) headquarters on Fuxing Road in Beijing on Monday, that showed a number of integrated and innovative programmes, according to the CGTN.

The actors presented exquisite musical skits in a programme presented by the China Puppet Art Theater and the Guangdong Puppet Art Theater.

The dance drama vividly showed the migratory route of elephants and the people's concern about the whereabouts of animals besides the harmonious relationship between man and nature.

The poetic dance themed 'The Painting Journey �Legend of a panorama of mountains and rivers' highlighted the aesthetics of traditional Chinese painting, in the latest creation by Han Zhen and Zhou Liya, the joint directors and choreographers of the popular dance drama 'The Eternal Wave'.

According to CGTN, the 900-year-old masterpiece is stunning in its sweeping scale, rich coloration and the expressive minute details. It gives a detail of art on a single piece of silk, with mountain formations, cloudless sky and rippling waters.

Also, a wonderful 'Tai chi' performance brought the audience to experience enjoyment of flowing water. Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition practiced as a graceful form of exercise involving movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics just around the corner, the elements of the Games became the highlight of this year's Spring Festival Gala.

The mascots of the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games � Bing Dwen Dwen and Xue Rong Rong- explored the magnificence of the venues in the classic skating Waltz song.

A lyrical song 'Light up the Dream' was sung to depict reunion of Chinese New Year and the Winter Olympics'.

