Spring Festival Paves Way To Understand Chinese Culture, Traditions: Pak Diplomats
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is an important cultural event in China that offers a unique opportunity to understand Chinese culture and traditions, according to Pakistani diplomats
They believe that participating in the festival can help deepen the understanding between the people of Pakistan and China.
Sardar Muhammad, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou told China Economic Net that this year they immersed themselves in the vibrant and colorful celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, embracing the traditions and customs of the Cantonese way of welcoming the Spring Festival.
“We visited the flower market on Beijing Road where the atmosphere was alive with the energy of joyful Chinese families and children, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion. Our time in the bustling tourist spots of Guangzhou brought us even closer to the heart of the celebrations, with the kids eagerly leading us to the incredible Sunac Theme Park adorned with red lanterns and filled with exuberant families,” he added.
He stated their experience was enriched further by connecting with Pakistani families and their Chinese relatives, indulging in a delightful fusion of Chinese and Pakistani cuisine, as well as a lively barbecue.
Witnessing the exchange of hongbao or red envelopes brought pure joy to the children’s faces, adding to the enchantment of the festivities.
The highlight of their gatherings was undoubtedly the spectacular fireworks display, which captivated the kids and filled the sky with a shimmering spectacle.
“As the celebrations continued, the kids delighted in the nightly fireworks from the balcony, adding a touch of magic to our time spent together. Venturing further, we discovered the breathtaking Zhujiang Park, where families and children came together to celebrate with lanterns and create a joyful atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and the sweet scent of delicious foods,” Sardar mentioned.
He further said that it was a mesmerizing experience, as they joined in the merriment, enjoying the sights of children playing and skating, truly immersing themselves in the beauty and joy of the Chinese New Year celebrations.
Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China Ghulam Qadir said that the Spring Festival is not only a time for family reunions and celebrations but also a reflection of Chinese history, customs, and values.
By taking part in the festivities, diplomats can gain insights into the rich cultural heritage of China, including its traditional cuisine, music, dance, and art forms.
