Springsteen, At Harris Rally, Warns Of 'American Tyrant' Trump

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Bruce Springsteen took the stage Thursday at Kamala Harris's star-studded campaign rally in swing state Georgia, with the rock legend warning that White House hopeful Donald Trump aims to be an "American tyrant."

Harris is cranking up the celebrity wattage -- including with Beyonce in Texas on Friday, according to reports -- at a series of concerts in battleground states to boost support in the final days of a nail-biting election.

Thursday's rally in Atlanta is also Harris's first campaign stop with Barack Obama, the only Black president in American history and who remains widely popular with Democratic voters.

But it was Springsteen's gritty commentary at the start that echoed through the packed rally, where the iconic singer said he would "oppose" the Republican former president because "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant."

Large numbers of Americans, including about 2.2 million in Georgia, have already cast ballots in early voting, reflecting intense engagement ahead of Election Day on November 5.

Springsteen brought his brand of socially conscious, working-class anthems including "The Promised Land" to get out the vote and bolster Harris's blue-collar credentials.

The vice president herself had raised the stakes further in a CNN appearance late Wednesday when she said she considers 78-year-old Trump to be a "fascist" -- as charged in a bombshell interview by the Republican's former chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump, the oldest major presidential nominee in US history and the first to be running with a criminal record, is also casting the election as an existential battle for the United States.

But it will have profound personal implications too, given he is the subject of serious criminal probes into his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his post-presidential hoarding of top-secret documents.

The Republican was campaigning Thursday in the western battleground of Arizona where he conjured dark imagery of migrant violence and warned that America had become "a dumping ground" for dangerous and undocumented immigrants.

