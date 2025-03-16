Spurred By Trump Turnabout, European Nations Debate Conscription
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Frightened by the prospect of US security disengagement and three years of Moscow's war against Ukraine, European countries are debating reinstating compulsory military service to boost their defences in the face of Russian aggression.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 caught Europe off guard, and fears about the strength of NATO surged further after US President Donald Trump upended the transatlantic alliance, saying Europe must take care of its own security.
Both military analysts and European governments acknowledge that the threat of Russian aggression is real, today even more so than three years ago.
"The Russian military today is larger and better than on February 24, 2022. The Russians have hostile intent against the Baltic states and the EU's eastern flank," said Alexandr Burilkov, a researcher at the Institute of Political Science (IPW) at Heidelberg University.
According to a study Burilkov co-authored for think tank Bruegel and the Kiel Institute, Europe could need 300,000 more troops to deter Russian aggression, in addition to 1.47 million active-duty military personnel.
"Conscription would have to play a role in any such large numbers of new troops," he said.
From Paris to Warsaw, leaders have been looking to boost defence spending in the face of US threats to withdraw its European security guarantees.
But many countries, including France and Britain, have struggled with recruiting and retaining troops. Reintroducing some form of national service -- compulsory or voluntary -- might be even more difficult.
According to a YouGov poll, most people in France (68 percent) and Germany (58 percent) support mandatory military service for young people. Italian and British people are divided, while a majority of Spaniards (53 percent) are against it.
But studies also show that many Europeans are not prepared to defend their countries on the battlefield.
"In a liberal society, the imposition of military constraints has become nearly impossible to implement," said Benedicte Cheron, a French expert who studies links between society and the armed forces.
"As long as there is no invasion of the territory, accepting the political costs of imposing sanctions on those who do not comply with the call-up seems unthinkable."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T203 minutes ago
-
Spurred by Trump turnabout, European nations debate conscription3 minutes ago
-
New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T2013 minutes ago
-
Blast from suspected old bomb in Syria kills 1613 minutes ago
-
Macron wants 'clear pressure' on Moscow to accept ceasefire43 minutes ago
-
Top US and Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine43 minutes ago
-
Massive anti-graft rally engulfs Serbia's capital53 minutes ago
-
Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final53 minutes ago
-
Putin will have to 'come to table,' UK PM says hosting coalition call53 minutes ago
-
Trump targets Venezuela gang with wartime aliens law53 minutes ago
-
Toll from UXO blast in Syria city rises to 10: state media53 minutes ago
-
Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America1 hour ago