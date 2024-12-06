Open Menu

Spurs Rocked As Teenager Huijsen Seals Bournemouth's Shock Win

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Ange Postecoglou slammed Tottenham's flops as furious fans turned on the Australian and his spluttering side after Bournemouth condemned them to a shock 1-0 defeat on Thursday.

Dean Huijsen netted in the first half at the Vitality Stadium to leave Postecoglou's troubled team with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old defender's first goal in English football after his close-season move from Juventus exposed the flaws in Tottenham's error-prone defence.

Lacklustre Tottenham were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin as Andoni Iraola's side wasted several chances to increase their lead.

Tottenham's sixth Premier League defeat this season was another setback for the under-fire Postecoglou after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Fulham.

"It's not good enough. We again fell into the trap of starting the game really well and then we conceded a really poor goal," Postecoglou said.

"It's disappointing. We have this propensity to shoot ourselves in the foot when we should be controlling games.

"It's something we've done consistently and we always pay the price for it."

Having wasted a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League last season, Postecoglou is beginning to hear criticism of his overly-attacking tactics and this dismal display will add to the Australian's doubters.

Tottenham are languishing in 10th place, six points adrift of the top four heading into Sunday's London derby against second-placed Chelsea.

"The fans have every right to be disappointed. I got some pretty direct feedback with the way that we are going at the moment and that is rightly so," Postecoglou said after he was jeered by Tottenham fans after the final whistle.

"I didn't like what was being said because I'm a human being but you're going to cop it.

"All I can say is I'm determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do."

Ninth-placed Bournemouth have now beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham at home this season.

Dominic Solanke scored 21 times for Bournemouth last term before moving to Tottenham in the close-season.

The England striker wasted a good chance to enjoy a scoring return to his old club when he blazed over from 10 yards after muscling through on goal.

Bournemouth's Evanilson nearly punished sloppy defending from Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie with a close-range effort that Fraser Forster pushed away for a corner.

But Tottenham's reprieve was short-lived as the Cherries took the lead from the resulting set-piece in the 17th minute.

Marcus Tavernier curled his corner towards the far post and Huijsen easily escaped Tottenham's woeful marking to head home from five yards.

