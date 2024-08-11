Spurs Splash Out For Solanke In £65m Deal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Tottenham bolstered their attacking options for the new Premier League season with the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth on Saturday in a deal that could reach £65 million ($83 million).
The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract and will cost an initial £55 million with a further £10 million in add-ons.
Solanke, who began his career at Chelsea and also had a short spell at Liverpool, arrived at Bournemouth in 2019 and enjoyed his best goalscoring season in 2023/24 with 19 Premier League goals.
"It's a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I'm delighted to start and meet all the boys and get started," Solanke told Spurs tv.
"What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. A great manager, great players and I feel like (Spurs) will definitely suit my style of play as well so I can't wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch."
If Tottenham end up paying the full fee, Solanke will become their record signing.
Spurs resisted the temptation to sign a striker 12 months ago when Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
Solanke will now hope to fire Ange Postecoglou's men back into the Champions League after they finished fifth in the Premier League last season.
Bournemouth owner Bill Foley had confirmed earlier this summer that Solanke's contract included a release clause in the region of £65m and his exit is a club record sale, bettering the £40m they received for Nathan Ake from Manchester City in 2020.
"After Dominic's performances for us - in particular his impressive 2023-24 season - it has come as no surprise that a team of Tottenham's calibre has shown an interest," said Bournemouth's chief executive Neill Blake.
"His development since arriving in 2019 is a credit to his work rate and endeavour, as well as the platform AFC Bournemouth gives young talent to grow.
"We're pleased to secure a club-record fee for Dominic and he also leaves with everyone's sincere well wishes at AFC Bournemouth."
