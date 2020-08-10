UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Belarus Correspondent Released After Being Detained In Minsk Unrest

Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sputnik Belarus correspondent Evgeny Oleinik, detained after the unrest in Minsk, told Sputnik on Monday he was released

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Sputnik Belarus correspondent Evgeny Oleinik, detained after the unrest in Minsk, told Sputnik on Monday he was released.

"I left the district office of internal affairs at around 12:00 ... I feel fine. I doubt whether I should go to hospital or not," Oleinik said.

The journalist accused law enforcement agents of using force against him.

"They did not use riot control weapons ...

They kicked me a couple of times ... It hurt, and my body swelled up because we were sitting on the chairs crooked, with heads at the level of our knees, they did not allow us change the pose so that we did not see the faces of those who detained us," Oleinik said.

The journalist recalled he was just making photos of police vans when he was detained.

"When I told them I am a Sputnik Belarus journalist, they just hit my head or my nape with a cellphone," Oleinik said.

