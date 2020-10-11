Sputnik Belarus Photojournalist Detained in Minsk for 2nd Time in Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Sputnik Belarus photojournalist Viktor Tolochko has been detained for the second time in a day while covering a Sunday unsanctioned rally in Minsk.

Earlier on Sunday, Tolochko was taken to a police station where officers checked his documents, after which he was released. RIA Novosti correspondent Sergey Popov was also detained and released.

"Sputnik Belarus photojournalist Viktor Tolochko has been detained again, he was near the Pushkinskaya subway station," the news agency wrote on its Telegram channel.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to concede the defeat, insisting that its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won.