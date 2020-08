Sputnik Belarus Says Correspondent Beaten Up, Detained After Unrest in Minsk

Sputnik Belarus reported on Monday that its correspondent Evgeny Oleinik was beaten up and detained after unrest in Minsk

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Sputnik Belarus reported on Monday that its correspondent Evgeny Oleinik was beaten up and detained after unrest in Minsk.

"Sputnik Belarus correspondent Evgeny Oleinik was detained and beaten up after the night's unrest in Minsk.

At 6 in the morning, he was on his way home after preparing a story on the injured in the emergency hospital. The journalists has just now been able to get in touch with the newsroom," the news agency said.

On Sunday, a presidential election was held in Belarus. Late on Sunday, several cities in Belarus saw unauthorized protests.