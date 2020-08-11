UrduPoint.com
Sputnik Belarus Says Correspondent Released After Being Detained While Covering Protests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:06 PM

Sputnik Belarus correspondent Inna Grishuk has been released without charge after being detained in the Belarusian city of Grodno during the widespread protests held on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Sputnik Belarus correspondent Inna Grishuk has been released without charge after being detained in the Belarusian city of Grodno during the widespread protests held on Monday.

"Sputnik correspondent Inna Grishuk was detained last night in Grodno. She was taken to the city jail on Kirov Street, and after verifying her identity, was released without charge," the local branch of the agency said.

On Monday morning, another Sputnik Belarus correspondent, Evgeny Oleinik, was also detained by law enforcement officers before being released.

Multiple Russian reporters have been detained in Belarus while attempting to cover the protests held after the country's presidential election on Sunday. These include Daily Storm employees Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko, RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo and three other stringers from the broadcaster, and reporters from the Dozhd broadcaster, also known as tv Rain.

Speaking to Sputnik, editor-in-chief of the Daily Storm, Alena Sivkova, said that the media portal's reporters are currently at the Russian Embassy and working to leave Minsk.

"They are still at the embassy, that's what I know. They will leave soon, take their things from the hotel, and from there it is vaguely clear that you will need a car to cross the border. They are discussing everything with the embassy now. [RT journalist Konstantin] Pridybailo is also traveling to them now," Sivkova said, adding that the decision to leave Belarus was an editorial decision and that they were not being deported.

Violent protests have been held across Belarus following the conclusion of Sunday's presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win with more than 80 percent of the vote.

