UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik China Among Weibo's Top 10 Best Foreign Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Sputnik China Among Weibo's Top 10 Best Foreign Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Sputnik China international news agency has made it into Chinese leading social media platform Weibo's top 10 foreign media outlets in 2019.

The award ceremony was held in Beijing in a video conference format.

Sputnik China was chosen alongside the Japanese Nikkei newspaper, the Phoenix Hong Kong Channel, the Taiwanese ETtoday news portal, and the French Les Nouvelles d'Europe newspaper published in Chinese.

"The Weibo Starlight Awards is a big Chinese event in the field of new media. Recognizing Sputnik China as one of the 10 most influential foreign media in Weibo's Chinese social media has undoubtedly been a great achievement for the entire Sputnik team. In fact, we remain the only influential Russian media outlet in Chinese in China and we will continue to promptly deliver dynamic information content to the Chinese audience, including on social media," Andrey Kasparson, the chief of Sputnik news agency's Beijing bureau, said.

The number of subscribers on Sputnik China's Weibo account exceeds 11.

3 million. The agency is ahead of such media industry giants as the French Agence France-Presse (AFP) (3.62 million) and the Japanese Kyodo News agency (2.88 million). Sputnik China website http://sputniknews.cn/ was launched in December 2014 and today, according to Google Analytics, it has 2.9 million monthly views and 24,278 unique daily users on average.

Weibo, the so-called Chinese Twitter, is one of the biggest microblogging platforms in China, with about 516 million monthly active users.

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 33 languages, and analog and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English, French and other languages in more than 90 cities and online. Sputnik's newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Persian, and its websites get more than 80 million visitors. Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Related Topics

World Google Russia Europe China Social Media Twitter Beijing Hong Kong Phoenix December 2019 Media Event Industry Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

49 minutes ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

49 minutes ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

2 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

2 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.