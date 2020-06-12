BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Sputnik China international news agency has made it into Chinese leading social media platform Weibo's top 10 foreign media outlets in 2019.

The award ceremony was held in Beijing in a video conference format.

Sputnik China was chosen alongside the Japanese Nikkei newspaper, the Phoenix Hong Kong Channel, the Taiwanese ETtoday news portal, and the French Les Nouvelles d'Europe newspaper published in Chinese.

"The Weibo Starlight Awards is a big Chinese event in the field of new media. Recognizing Sputnik China as one of the 10 most influential foreign media in Weibo's Chinese social media has undoubtedly been a great achievement for the entire Sputnik team. In fact, we remain the only influential Russian media outlet in Chinese in China and we will continue to promptly deliver dynamic information content to the Chinese audience, including on social media," Andrey Kasparson, the chief of Sputnik news agency's Beijing bureau, said.

The number of subscribers on Sputnik China's Weibo account exceeds 11.

3 million. The agency is ahead of such media industry giants as the French Agence France-Presse (AFP) (3.62 million) and the Japanese Kyodo News agency (2.88 million). Sputnik China website http://sputniknews.cn/ was launched in December 2014 and today, according to Google Analytics, it has 2.9 million monthly views and 24,278 unique daily users on average.

Weibo, the so-called Chinese Twitter, is one of the biggest microblogging platforms in China, with about 516 million monthly active users.

