Sputnik Correspondent Assaulted During Kyrgyz Security Chief's Visit To Border Region

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Sputnik Correspondent Assaulted During Kyrgyz Security Chief's Visit to Border Region

Sputnik Kyrgyzstan correspondent Zulfia Turgunova became target of intimidation and assault during a meeting of Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev with residents of Batken border region amid renewed border tensions with Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Sputnik Kyrgyzstan correspondent Zulfia Turgunova became target of intimidation and assault during a meeting of Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev with residents of Batken border region amid renewed border tensions with Tajikistan.

"People, who gathered at the site, forbade me to film the event, and I did not do that. I came to the gathering place to listen to Tashiev, but [unknown] men started pushing me, I fell, they dragged me on the ground. Even the special forces guarding Tashiev just stood and watched this. Tashiev and the regional head, Omurbek Suvanaliev, also saw this," Turgunova said.

The journalist is now in safety and feels good, while the local interior affairs department is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Erkin Alymbekov, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Kyrgyzstan, has called for bringing those responsible to justice.

The armed conflict over demarcation between border areas of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured. Kyrgyzstan announced a ceasefire on Thursday evening, which Tajikistan agreed to. The sides said they would pull troops and military equipment from the border and back to the places of their permanent deployment.

