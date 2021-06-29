Sputnik Correspondent Beaten Up in Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Sputnik correspondent in Beirut Abed Albay was beaten at a rally of supporters of the Palestinian movement Fatah and their opponents, now he is fine.

The journalist was filming demonstrations in front of the Palestinian embassy by supporters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and their opponents, who went out because of the death of activist Nizar Bannat after detention by Palestinian security services in Beirut.