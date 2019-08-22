Sputnik Correspondent Confirms Syrian Government Forces Control Khan Sheikhoun

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Sputnik correspondent became the first foreign media reporter to enter the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun after the government forces took control

A military source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the government forces were conducting mine clearance and security sweep operations in the town located in the province of Idlib.

They reportedly entered the town after cutting supply lines of militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front (banned in Russia).