Sputnik Correspondent, Serbian Filmmaker Kusturica Land Up On Kiev's Myrotvorets Blacklist

Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Sputnik Correspondent, Serbian Filmmaker Kusturica Land Up on Kiev's Myrotvorets Blacklist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Olivera Ikodinovic, the Sputnik Serbia correspondent in Moscow, has been included in the database of Ukraine's controversial Myrotvorets website, along with Serbian film director and musician Emir Kusturica, the press center of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency reported on Wednesday.

"The correspondent of Sputnik Serbia in Moscow, Olivera Ikodinovic-Maryanovic, was added to the Myrotvorets blacklist along with the famous Serbian director, Emir Kusturica, and the popular Serbian actor Milos Bikovic, who were all named anti-Ukrainian propagandists," the press center said.

It added that the Serbs were blacklisted for illegally visiting Crimea, "occupied by the Russian invaders."

Ikodinovic, according to the news agency, has visited the peninsula many times since the 2014 referendum.

The Myrotvorets website is infamous for its controversial content, which often leaks personal data of media workers and militias from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In 2016, Myrotvorets published lists of journalists, including foreign ones, who received threats after their contact details were published on the website.

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in the referendum. A number of countries, including Ukraine, have not recognized Crimea's reunification and consider the peninsula to be occupied territory. As a result, these countries have introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia. In 2015, the Ukrainian government issued a decree prohibiting all non-Ukrainians without a special permit issued by Kiev from entering the peninsula.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

