Sputnik Deputy Chief Editor Presents Multilanguage Products at GEN Summit in Athens

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:11 PM

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Dmitry Gornostaev, who is attending the Global Editors Network (GEN) Summit in Athens, has spoken about the linguistic versatility of the Sputnik news agency

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019)

Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

"We're delivering newswires for our clients. So we do it in several languages: Russian, English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Farsi. We are presented globally and run websites in 32 languages and broadcast in many countries," Gornostaev said.

He added that many prominent media are Sputnik clients "despite accusations of propaganda leveled at us."

"This kind of attitude toward Sputnik is propaganda in itself," Gornostaev stressed.

The GEN Summit is being held in the Greek capital and has brought together journalists, publishers and experts from all over the world. It has become a platform for discussions on challenges journalism is facing in an increasingly digital world.

Sputnik is one of the media sponsors of this year's edition of the event.

