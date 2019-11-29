UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief On Outlet Losing Office In Estonia: We Will Work From Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:12 PM

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief on Outlet Losing Office in Estonia: We Will Work From Home

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Friday that Sputnik Estonia journalists would not be deterred by losing their office, they would work from home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) 1said Friday that Sputnik Estonia journalists would not be deterred by losing their office, they would work from home.

According to the press service of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Sputnik Estonia's landlord in Tallinn informed the outlet they would terminate the lease unilaterally.

"Now they made the owner of the building where our Sputnik is terminate our lease. It will not help. We will work from home. Maybe you guys should try insecticide instead," Simonyan wrote sarcastically in her Telegram channel.

According to Simonyan, Sputnik staff were first asked to visit local security services, where they were "reminded about their families, and do you really need this.

" Then, local banks were forbidden from working with Sputnik, so the staff could not get paid.

"It did not help. We found a way," Simonyan said.

In late October, Estonian branches of international banks froze Rossiya Segodnya's salary wires to Sputnik Estonia as well as tax payments and office rent, the international information agency said. Other banks in Estonia refused to do the transactions.

Estonia is the only Baltic country that has a full newsroom and an office of the information agency and radio Sputnik. Thirty-five people work there, 33 of them Estonian citizens. The agency pays almost 30,000 Euros, or $33,000, in taxes in Estonia every month.

Related Topics

Visit Rent Tallinn Estonia Turkish Lira October From

Recent Stories

Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

4 minutes ago

15 including police personnel injured in scuffle b ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

1 minute ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalilur Rehman Qamar

1 minute ago

Jordan to support Pakistan to cope with issue of m ..

4 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.