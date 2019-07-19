(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RT and Sputnik Chief Editor Margarita Simonyan has commented on the decision of a Kiev court to leave the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, under arrest for another 60 days by saying that "miracles don't happen."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) RT and Sputnik Chief Editor Margarita Simonyan has commented on the decision of a Kiev court to leave the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, under arrest for another 60 days by saying that "miracles don't happen."

Vyshinsky has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year now. On Friday, a Kiev court refused to soften the measure of restraint for the journalist and ruled to extend his arrest until September 19.

"Vyshinsky's detention has been extended. Miracles don't happen," Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison. The hearing of his case has been postponed several times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists. Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.