Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Outraged Over Detention of Sputnik Turkey Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan expressed outrage over the detention of Sputnik Turkey employees.

Late Saturday, groups of aggressive people, who were shouting out nationalist slogans, insults and threats, tried to force their way into the homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara. According to Sputnik Turkey, the attackers tried to break the doors and were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," "Russian spies." They managed to get away before the police arrived. The incident did not result in any injures.

The journalists were intimidated and were called to stop their professional activity. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence.

The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

"The police have come to our office in Istanbul. One more employee was detained. Three more our [employees] have been held by police since yesterday in Ankara, where nationalists broke into their apartments last evening. Turkey, what is this???" Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police and he is now being taken to the main security department of Istanbul.

Moscow called on the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation with an attempted attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and to ensure the safety of Russian media working in the country.