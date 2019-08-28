Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Praises Kiev Court for Releasing Vyshinsky

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan praised on Wednesday the decision of Kiev's appellate court to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky on personal recognizance after he spent over 400 days in a detention facility

"Kirill has been released! Hourray!!!!!" Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

Simoyan also wrote on her Telegram channel that experts and analysts would certainly explain what Vyshinsky's release meant "for the Russian-Ukrainian relations and Ukraine's future" and what how this characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And we are just very much glad for Kirill," Simonyan added, thanking Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, Vyshinsky's lawyers and everyone who contributed to Vyshinsky's release.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.