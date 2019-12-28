Sputnik Estonia Employees Express Gratitude for Support Amid Pressure by Authorities

Sputnik Estonia employees have expressed gratitude to all those who supported the agency amid the current pressure from the authorities in Tallinn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Sputnik Estonia employees have expressed gratitude to all those who supported the agency amid the current pressure from the authorities in Tallinn.

"Sputnik Estonia team thanks everyone who has supported and supports us in these difficult days. Thank you, dear friends! The word is free! ... It turned out that it is dangerous to work for Sputnik in a European country. You have just found out this. We have been living with this for four years. And even if we only have a couple of days left, we will work as always in a professional way," the journalists said in a video address.

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said in November that Sputnik Estonia employees were being subjected to intimidation and threats by security services and had their bank accounts closed. Additionally, she said that the Estonian branches of banks that service the agency had frozen all transactions of salaries, taxes and corporate office rent payments.

In December, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board warned Sputnik Estonia that its journalists could face criminal prosecution if they did not sever their ties with Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Sputnik Estonia's Moscow-based parent company, by January 1. The Estonian authorities have cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for potential legal action. Rossiya Segodnya has insisted that is not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

The situation with Sputnik Estonia has already sparked an international reaction, with Harlem Desir, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe media watchdog, urging Tallinn to "refrain from unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media that can affect the free flow of information." Brussels, in turn, has pledged to deal with the matter, adding that the implementation and enforcement of the EU's restrictive measures was the unique responsibility of individual member states.