Sputnik Estonia's Chief Editor Complains To OSCE About Unprecedented Witch-Hunt

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sputnik Estonia's Chief Editor Complains to OSCE About Unprecedented Witch-Hunt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Sputnik news agency's Estonia office has been persecuted for four years by the government of the aspiring democracy in a bid to silence alternative opinions, its editor-in-chief told the OSCE media and rights watchdogs on Monday.

"Because of this unprecedented persecution, Sputnik Estonia has been operating in a state of emergency, while its employees lost jobs," Elena Chernysheva said during the Human Dimension Meeting on Freedom of Expression, Media and Information.

The journalist said told the virtual meeting, organized by the OSCE representative on freedom of media and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, that the news agency had been targeted since its launch in Estonia in 2016 when it staff became personae non gratae with local officials.

"The official Tallinn mounted a sustained and systematic witch-hunt against the undesirable media," she said, naming "an economic blockade, administrative pressure, political censorship" as some of the examples.

Estonian divisions of international banks froze transactions from Sputnik's parent company Rossiya Segodnya to its employees in Estonia as well as its rent and tax payments, forcing it to default on its obligations.

Eventually, the country's police told Sputnik employees to quit their jobs or face criminal charges allegedly for violating EU's 2014 sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Director-General Dmitry Kiselev, which do not cover either media outlet.

"While Sputnik journalists were under criminal investigation, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas called Estonia a model democracy! I guess he thinks that police threatening journalists is democratic and that an outright crackdown on undesirable media equals freedom of expression," Chernysheva said.

She vowed to keep fighting for Sputnik's right to do its job and restore access to alternative information for people in Estonia. She added that other Baltic nations were too pushing political censorship in order to "create an ideological monopoly."

