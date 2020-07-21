Sputnik Expands Indian Partnership Network As Memorandum With Sharda University Signed

The international news agency and radio broadcaster Sputnik has expanded its partnership network in India after signing a memorandum of understanding with Sharda University on Monday, paving the way for multiple educational events as part of the SputnikPro project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The international news agency and radio broadcaster Sputnik has expanded its partnership network in India after signing a memorandum of understanding with Sharda University on Monday, paving the way for multiple educational events as part of the SputnikPro project.

The memorandum was signed during an online ceremony that featured the head of Sputnik's New Delhi bureau, Olga Dycheva, and the dean of Sharda University's School of Media, Film, and Entertainment, Professor Ritu Sood. The ceremony was also attended by the university's vice-chancellor Dr. Sibaram Khara and the dean of Sharda University's Faculty of Mass Communication Dr. Amit Chawla.

"Today indeed is a great day, important day in the history of Sharda University and today we signed an MoU between Sharda University and Sputnik," Chawla said.

After the signing ceremony, Sputnik's director of international cooperation Vasily Pushkov held an online session on the theory and practice of global communications in the sphere of mass media.

"This was a big chance for Indian students to understand the global communication media and we learned a lot of things.

I'd like to thank Mr. Vasily Pushkov, who answered my questions and cleared my doubt regarding how state-owned media organizations work and I do agree with him. Also, I'd like to thank Ms. Olga Dycheva, the head of the Sputnik hub in New Delhi once again for this opportunity," Aditi Jaiswal, a student who participated in the session, remarked.

The agreement with Sharda University is the second in India to have been signed as part of the ongoing SputnikPro initiative. The Jagannath International Management School, one of India's leading educational institutions for journalists, was the first to conclude a memorandum of understanding with the news agency earlier this year.

SputnikPro is a project established by Sputnik to help develop knowledge transfer and build professional relations between journalists from different countries. Since March 2018, SputnikPro seminars and educational sessions have been held in over 20 countries with more than 3,000 participants.